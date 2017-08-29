× Man accused of assaulting police officer in early August arrested in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Harrisburg man accused of assaulting a police officer in early August was taken into custody Tuesday morning by the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) Fugitive Task Force.

Auckland Jackson Jr., 41, was arrested at the intersection of North 16th and Liberty Streets in Harrisburg around 11 a.m. after a brief foot pursuit, according to the USMS Office of Public Affairs release.

United States Marshal Martin J. Pane stated, “The U.S. Marshals Service and our task force partners recognize the importance of cooperation between federal, state and local police agencies – especially when searching for fugitives wanted for violent crimes. It is my sincere hope that the arrest of this fugitive brings some sense of relief to the community.”

A warrant charging Jackson with aggravated assault, fleeing or attempting to elude officer and additional traffic offenses was obtained by law enforcement after he was involved in an incident with Pennsylvania Capitol Police officers in the state employee parking lot beneath the State Street Bridge in Harrisburg on August 4.

Jackson allegedly accelerated toward an approaching officer, fled the scene and abandoned the vehicle in the 1000 block of Herr Street, the release states.