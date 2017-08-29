× Man faces drug charges after police perform narcotics search warrant in Lancaster

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 49-year-old man faces drug charges after law enforcement served a narcotics related search warrant at a residence in Lancaster on Saturday.

A two-week investigation led police to the residence in the 100 block of Green Street. Officers learned that Shawn Morant was selling narcotics from the home, which is owned by his 72-year-old mother.

Morant led officers to a stash of 55 bags of heroin in his bedroom after they explained the basis of the search warrant to him. But he neglected to tell them about the hundreds of wax paper sleeves used to package heroin, zip lock baggies used to package crack cocaine and approximately 4.8 grams of bulk heroin also located in the bedroom, the release states.

Additional package and manufacturing material was located in a separate bedroom as well as glass vials containing crack cocaine and a small amount of synthetic marijuana.

Officers also found approximately 8.6 grams of crack cocaine in the police car after they observed Morant making movements in the back of the vehicle, according to the release.

Morant is charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine and heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of synthetic marijuana.

He was committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $1,000,000 bail.