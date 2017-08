EAST PENNSBORO — A 28-year-old Marysville man has been charged with access device fraud and receiving stolen property after allegedly using an ATM card without authorization in June, according to East Pennsboro police.

Brandt Uber, of the 500 block of Landsvale Street, allegedly used the card 11 times between June 24 and June 26, resulting in the loss of more than $800, police say.

The victim was from East Pennsboro, according to police.