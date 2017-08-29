× PA Farm Show Milkshakes available at Penn State Football games with funds going to charity

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa.– The American Dairy Association North East and Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association have announced today that they have come to a sponsorship agreement with Penn State Football to promote their Fill a Glass with Hope campaign.

The charitable campaign raises funds so that Feeding PA’s member food banks can purchase milk directly from their local dairies, at a reduced price, and distribute it to families facing hunger.

“One in five Pennsylvania children face hunger every day, which is enough to fill Beaver Stadium five times,” states Feeding Pennsylvania executive director Jane Clements-Smith. “This sponsorship is a great opportunity to introduce the Fill a Glass with Hope® program to tens of thousands of Penn State Football fans, and invite them to help our neighbors in need.”

According to David Smith, Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association, during each Penn State Football home game, attendees can visit the Fill a Glass with Hope® booth in the Fan Festival area, along Curtin Road. “At the booth, visitors can purchase PA Dairymen’s Association famous, delicious PA Farm Show milkshakes with $1 from the sale of each shake donated to Fill a Glass with Hope®,” Smith explains.

By the second home game, these legenDAIRY milkshakes will turn to blue and white in color to support the incredible Penn State spirit and to highlight the significant need for fresh milk to be poured across the Commonwealth to neighbors in need. “Also at the milkshake booth,” he says, “visitors can play games, receive giveaways, make donations and learn more about the program.”

“Our sponsorship also provides an opportunity to reach across the state to all Penn State Football fans listening to game broadcasts on the radio or following them via the team’s website with information about the program and how they can support this worthy cause,” adds John Chrisman, American Dairy Association Vice President. “The sponsorship kicks off September 2 when the Penn State Nittany Lions take on the University of Akron Zips at Beaver Stadium.”

“Since its inception in 2015, Fill a Glass with Hope® has provided more than 4 million servings of fresh milk to Pennsylvania families facing hunger, but we need more,” Clements-Smith continues. “Feeding Pa is dedicated to providing healthy options and all know how critical milk and its nutrients are to growing young minds and bodies,” she stated. “We are grateful to Penn State, the Pennsylvania Dairymen and American Dairy Association Northeast for their dedication to making sure that all families have access to fresh milk.”

To donate and learn more about the program visit their website here.

SOURCE: American Dairy Association North East