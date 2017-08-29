× Penn State a huge favorite against Akron on Saturday

UNIVERSITY PARK – The 6th ranked team in the country is expected to cruise past Akron in their season opener on Saturday. Oddsmakers have made the Nittany Lions more than 30-point favorites versus the Zips. Penn State’s starters were announced with the final depth chart released. Coach James Franklin expects to use at least three true freshmen in the first game.

In the following videos, Coach Franklin points out the new guys and Dustin Hockensmith of the Keystone Sports Network talks about the Lions being ready to go for what should be another big year.

