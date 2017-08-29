× Pennsylvania Air National Guard airmen aid Texas relief effort

Annville, Lebanon County — Governor Tom Wolf announced today that six airmen from the Pennsylvania Air National Guard’s 193rd Special Operations Wing (SOW) in Middletown, Dauphin County, departed last night to assist with communications efforts in Texas as Hurricane Harvey continues to soak the Gulf Coast.

The airmen, who departed from their headquarters at Harrisburg International Airport aboard a Pennsylvania C-130 aircraft, flew to Kelly Air Force Base, San Antonio, Texas, pending further instructions.

“These airmen are part of a unique mobile communications team that will assist Texas with securing and reestablishing any downed satellite or cell phone communications systems needed for recovery efforts,” said Governor Wolf. “We wish them a safe journey as they represent Pennsylvania in assisting with the disaster in Texas. Pennsylvania is ready and willing to offer any support needs for those affected by this historic natural disaster. Our hearts go out to residents, law enforcement, responders, National Guard, PA Task Force 1 team members, and all others affected and involved.”

“The 193rd Special Operations Wing has extensive experience with this type of mission and we are happy to assist our sister states when disaster strikes,” Maj. Gen. Tony Carrelli, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general said.

The airmen were expected to arrive in Texas late last night. It is not known how long the team will remain in Texas. Pennsylvania is one of numerous states to receive federal activation orders from the National Guard Bureau.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those affected by Hurricane Harvey and with those supporting the disaster relief efforts,” Carrelli said.