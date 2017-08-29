Police seek help in identifying group that wreaked havoc in Mechanicsburg Walmart

MECHANICSBURG, Cumberland County — Silver Spring Township police are seeking help from the public in identifying members of a group that wreaked havoc in a Walmart store on the 6500 block of Carlisle Pike on August 24.

Police say the subjects allegedly ran around the store, threatened staff, and knocked items off the shelves. They will be charged with disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, and terroristic threats.

The incident occurred at 1:10 a.m., police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Stambaugh of the Silver Spring Township Police Department at (717) 697-0607 ext. 2010 or kstambaugh@sstwp.org.