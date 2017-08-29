Police seeking information into identity of indecent exposure suspect in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking information into the identity of an indecent exposure suspect.

On August 28 around 2 p.m., police were dispatched to the Red Lion Hotel on Lindle Road for a report of a man who had just exposed himself to a hotel employee.

The man was last seen running northbound from the hotel through the Wolf’s Furniture parking lot towards the Sheetz gas station.

Officers searched the area but were unable to find the suspect.

The suspect is described as white male that stands about 6’2″ tall, and was wearing a blue shirt, dark shorts, tan pantyhose and black & white sneakers.

He was also carrying a drawstring bag on his back with the word “DICKS” written in white lettering.

The above photos are from surveillance cameras at the hotel.

Anyone with information as to the identity of this suspect is asked to call the Swatara Township Police at 717-564-2550. You may also submit a tip online at SwataraPolice.org.