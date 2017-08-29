Repair work continues on Cumberland Parkway sinkhole in Upper Allen Township

UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Cumberland County — Repair work continues on a sinkhole that opened on Cumberland Parkway over the weekend, according to a post on the Upper Allen Township Facebook page.

Workers from UGI bored under the road Monday night to run a new gas line and connect it to the existing line, which needed to be cut. Gas service was restored to local businesses late Monday night, the Facebook post said.

On Tuesday, workers were expected to try and stabilize a new sewer line that was installed Monday night, and more stone will be installed in the sinkhole. Workers will also prepare the road surface to prepare it for new paving, but the road will not be repaved for a few days, the Facebook post said.

In spite of the repair work that is still being performed, Cumberland Parkway is expected to reopen Tuesday afternoon, Upper Allen Township officials said in the post.