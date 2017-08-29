× State police seek tips in search for missing Shippensburg man

SOUTHAMPTON TWP., CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.–Pennsylvania State Police are seeking tips as they try to locate a Shippensburg man who went missing three months ago.

Scott Paul Shaffer, 49, was last seen leaving his residence along the first block of Diller Drive in Southampton Township on May 14.

He was wearing a blue windbreaker, white t-shirt, blue jeans and New Balance sneakers. Authorities say Shaffer may be suffering from physical tremors.

Anyone with information on Shaffer’s whereabouts is asked to call PSP-Carlisle at 717-249-2121, reference incident #PA17-492913.