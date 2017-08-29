× Teen found lying on roadway with handgun, ammunition, machete and drugs

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 17-year-old male faces numerous firearms and drug charges after a Southern Regional Police Department officer found him lying on the roadway in Pequea Township.

Police were dispatched to the intersection of Church Road and Run Valley Road around 5:50 a.m. Tuesday to check the welfare of a male subject, the release states.

After waking the juvenile up — he was lying approximately three feet from the shoulder on the roadway — the lone officer found a small loaded handgun. A subsequent search revealed several small baggies of marijuana, a pipe used to smoke marijuana, a syringe, a baggy of several prescription pills and two small packages of suspected heroin, according to the release.

The release adds that a machete, small hatchet, approximately 125 rounds of handgun ammunition and a homemade device manufactured to fire a single round of ammunition at a time were also found in the teenager’s backpack.

He was arrested without incident and was transported to the Lancaster County Youth Intervention Center.

The Conestoga teen is charged with firearms not to be carried without a license, possession of a firearm by minor, prohibited offensive weapon, possession small amount marijuana, possession drug paraphernalia and possession controlled substance.