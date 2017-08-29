× Three Harrisburg area women facing charges after police find ounces of marijuana during traffic stop

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– Three Harrisburg area women are facing charges after a traffic stop revealed about 3-4 ounces of marijuana, police say.

Brianna Malseed, 20, is facing possession with intent to deliver charges. Tishauna Thompson, 20, is facing possession with intent to deliver charges and one count of providing false identification to police, while Diamond Littles, 19, is facing a variety of charges, including possession with intent to deliver and one count of providing false identification to police.

On August 28 at approximately 6:45 p.m., police were alerted to a stolen vehicle. Around 7:10 p.m., police located the vehicle traveling east in the 300 block of E. Queen Street in Chambersburg.

Police conducted a traffic stop, in which the driver, later identified as Littles, allegedly initially provided a false name to police.

During the traffic stop, an officer smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle. After conducting a check of the vehicle, police found two zip lock bags containing about 3-4 ounces of marijuana in a handbag.

The vehicle was determined to have been stolen from the Harrisburg area and was impounded for return to the owner.

Thompson and Malseed, who were passengers in the vehicle, were arrested along with Littles.

All three were placed in Franklin County Jail pending preliminary arraignment.