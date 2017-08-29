× Tracking rain for most of Tuesday

WET WEATHER: Today, we’ll have rain for most of the daylight hours as a big area of rain clips us. Though, the heavy rain and the core of this storm will stay off the Atlantic Coast and away from us. All of the clouds will keep us in the upper 60s, today. The rain will turn to hit or miss showers around sunset, and we’ll be done with the rain completely by midnight.

Track the rain with our interactive, street-level radar here.

SUNNIER WEATHER: Enjoy partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s on Wednesday. We’ll have partly sunny skies on Thursday, but clouds do increase in the afternoon as a cold front approaches us. Ahead of the cold front, it will get warm! Highs will top out in the mid 80s, and it will feel more humid. The cold front will bring a shower or storm to a few spots in the afternoon and evening on Thursday, but most of us stay dry.

COOLER WEATHER: Then, we get cooler behind the front. Highs reach only the low 70s on Friday, which means we spend much of the day in the 60s, as we climb to the high. Enjoy another day of very sunny skies. Highs stay in the 70s for the weekend.

WEEKEND WEATHER: We’ll have cloudy skies on Saturday and off and on showers. It won’t be a washout, but it will be a nusinance when we get some light rain throughout the day. These showers are the remnants of Hurricane Harvey. After a few leftover showers on Sunday morning, we’ll quickly turn partly sunny. Overall, Sunday will be a nice day and good for anything outside. Then, we’ll keep it sunny on Labor Day.

-Meteorologist Drew Anderson