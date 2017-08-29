× Virginia man killed in two-vehicle crash in Perry County

PENN TOWNSHIP, PERRY COUNTY, Pa.–An 82-year-old Virginia man was killed in a two-vehicle crash along Route 11/15 in Perry County on Monday afternoon.

It happened around 4:10 p.m. along Rout 11/15 in Penn Township. State Police say Rosemarie Vitagliano, 76, of Leesburg, Virginia was driving south when she crossed over the center line and hit a northbound vehicle driven by Beverly Croft, 45, of Duncannon.

Both women suffered injuries. Vitagliano’s front seat passenger, 82-year-old James Vitagliano, also of Leesburg, died.