What happens to the animals rescued from floods caused by Hurricane Harvey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

READING, Pa. -- It's a pet owner's worst nightmare: leaving behind their home along with their precious animals. And many people in Texas are now going through that heartwrenching experience as they evacuate.

Damon March, the Chief Operating Officer with Humane Pennsylvania, said, "Sometimes people have a hard time parting with their animals of course because they're part of the family. And so, going into a shelter without their animal is not a prospect they're comfortable with."

March said shelters in Texas will most likely have to take in those animals and try to move the ones already in the shelters to other locations.

He said, "Because one thing they don't want to do is immediately move animals that are displaced from their homes out of the area because their owners may be looking for them in Texas."