× Woman found dead in York

YORK, PA. — The body of a woman was found early this morning in York. The Deputy Coroner was called to the rear of the 700 block of W. Princess st around 1:28 a.m. The body was found lying along the side of the street near the edge of the alley.

According to the coroner’s report, there was no sign of trauma on the body. The identity is not being released pending the notification of next of kin.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital.

York City Police are investigating.