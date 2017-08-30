× Christian Pulisic will be a global ambassador for upcoming Prospects Cup

U.S. men’s soccer star and Hershey native Christian Pulisic will serve as a global ambassador for the inaugural Prospects Cup, the midfielder announced via Twitter Wednesday.

The Prospects Cup is a global U12 soccer event the will bring teams from around the world to Kissimee, Florida, for their first-ever televised competition. The 16-team tournament will be televised on Dec. 18-22 on Univision.

Pulisic, 18, is widely considered to be America’s top soccer prospect. Already a member of the U.S. Men’s National Team, Pulisic also plays for Borussia Dortmund of the German Bundesliga.

I am proud to announce I will serve as #GlobalAmbassador for the inaugural @ProspectsCup. #ProspectsCup ⚽️😁 pic.twitter.com/E07W8OGXoI — Christian Pulisic (@cpulisic_10) August 30, 2017