Christian Pulisic will be a global ambassador for upcoming Prospects Cup
U.S. men’s soccer star and Hershey native Christian Pulisic will serve as a global ambassador for the inaugural Prospects Cup, the midfielder announced via Twitter Wednesday.
The Prospects Cup is a global U12 soccer event the will bring teams from around the world to Kissimee, Florida, for their first-ever televised competition. The 16-team tournament will be televised on Dec. 18-22 on Univision.
Pulisic, 18, is widely considered to be America’s top soccer prospect. Already a member of the U.S. Men’s National Team, Pulisic also plays for Borussia Dortmund of the German Bundesliga.
