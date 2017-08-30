How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Christian Pulisic will be a global ambassador for upcoming Prospects Cup

Posted 12:55 PM, August 30, 2017

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 29: Christian Pulisic speaks during a United States men's national team soccer press conference ahead of Friday's World Cup Qualifier against Costa Rica at NYCFC House on August 29, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

U.S. men’s soccer star and Hershey native Christian Pulisic will serve as a global ambassador for the inaugural Prospects Cup, the midfielder announced via Twitter Wednesday.

The Prospects Cup is a global U12 soccer event the will bring teams from around the world to Kissimee, Florida, for their first-ever televised competition. The 16-team tournament will be televised on Dec. 18-22 on Univision.

Pulisic, 18, is widely considered to be America’s top soccer prospect. Already a member of the U.S. Men’s National Team, Pulisic also plays for Borussia Dortmund of the German  Bundesliga.

 