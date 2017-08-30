× Denver woman accused of gassing up her car and leaving without paying

EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — A 35-year-old Denver woman was charged with retail theft after allegedly filling her car with gas at a Turkey Hill on Denver Road and leaving without paying.

The incident happened at 1:44 p.m. on August 19, according to East Cocalico Township police.

Tara Coble, of the first block of Strickler Road, allegedly pumped $23.48 worth of gas into her car and attempted to drive off. When she was confronted by an employee, she allegedly said she had to meet her husband to get money to pay for the gas. She agreed to leave her wallet with the employee until she returned, police say.

Coble left the store, and never returned. The employee contacted police, who filed the criminal charge.

On August 23, Coble was incarcerated at Lancaster County Prison on unrelated charges, police say.