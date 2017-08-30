× Federal inmate indicted for threatening to kill President Trump

HARRISBURG — A federal inmate was indicted by a grand jury for threatening to kill President Donald Trump, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Jared Marc Brown, 20, an inmate at the U.S. Penitentiary in Allenwood, Union County, issued the threat on June 14, according to U.S. Attorney Bruce D. Brandler.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Secret Service and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney James T. Clancy.

The maximum penalty for the offense is five years imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a $250,000 fine.