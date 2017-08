Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY-- This morning we talked with Lyndsey Mackie, a Spokesperson with the Girl Scouts about the STEM Mobile vehicle. The STEM mobile is a completely FREE science, technology, engineering, mathematics based program. There are currently four different activities available to Girl scouts, virtual reality, robotics and coding, engineering, and environmental impact.

For more information about the STEM Mobile Unit, visit this site here.