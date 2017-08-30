× Hanover woman will serve up to six years for having sex with 15-year-old boy

HANOVER, York County — A Hanover woman will serve up to six years in prison after pleading guilty to charges that she had sex with a 15-year-old boy in 2016, according to court documents.

Jamie Sue Lewis pleaded guilty to statutory sexual assault and corruption of minors and entered a no contest plea to a charge of unlawful contact with a minor, court documents say.

Lewis will serve 18 to 36 months in prison for the sexual assault charge, 18 to 36 months in prison for the unlawful contact with a minor charge and one year of probation for the corruption of minors charge, court documents say. She is also barred from having any contact with the victim or contact with any minor, must complete sex offender treatment, abide by adult probation sex offender conditions and pay costs, according to court documents.

Lewis, 37, took the boy to a motel to have sex on May 25, 2016, according to the original arrest affidavit. Police found surveillance footage from the motel that showed her and the boy entering the building at 12:50 p.m. and leaving at 1:26.

Police said they discovered text messages of a sexual nature between Lewis and the boy, both before and after the encounter at the motel. When police interviewed her, Lewis admitted to having sexual contact with the boy and sending him sexual text messages. She also told police she was aware of his age and that what she was doing was illegal.