× House fire displaces four people in Ephrata Township

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Four people are displaced after a fire broke out at a residence in Ephrata Township.

Fire crews responded to the 900 block of North State Street around 3:45 p.m.

Officials believe the blaze started in the kitchen, extended into the walls and then got into the attic.

Ephrata Fire Department Chief Kyle Hackman says heavy smoke was coming from the roof as crews arrived.

No one was injured.