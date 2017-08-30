× Lancaster County man convicted of beating, threatening to kill woman in 2016 attack

LANCASTER — A Lancaster County jury convicted a Terre Hill man of severely beating a woman, holding a gun to her head, and threatening to kill her during a brutal assault last year.

Zackery J. Zerby was found guilty of felony aggravated assault, two counts of misdemeanor simple assault and one count of terroristic threats, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

The jury deliberated for 40 minutes after hearing testimony for two days.

The attack took place on Nov. 11, 2016, on the 200 block of New Street.

Assistant District Attorney Susan Ellison presented evidence at the two-day trial about the Nov. 11, 2016, attack in the 200 block of New Street. The woman testified of how she lost consciousness after being repeatedly punched and strangled. Other witnesses, including police and the emergency room physician who treated the woman, testified of the injuries which were consistent with being strangled and punched.

Lancaster County Judge Howard Knisely, who presided over the trial, will order sentence after a background check is completed within 90 days.