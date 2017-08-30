× Lancaster man charged with striking police horse during arrest for public drunkenness

LANCASTER — A 47-year-old Lancaster man is facing several charges after allegedly kicking a police horse during an incident on the first block of Marion Court.

Michael A. Smith, of the 2600 block of Valley View Drive, is charged with public drunkenness, simple assault, abusing a police animal, escape, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest in relation to the incident, which occurred around 8:15 p.m. on August 11.

According to the arrest affidavit, a mounted police officer was patrolling the area around Marion Court when he came upon a disorderly person, later identified as Smith, who was yelling profanities. The officer told Smith he’d had enough to drink, when Smith allegedly replied with another profanity.

The officer told Smith he was under arrest for public drunkenness, the affidavit says. Smith then allegedly jumped into the air and attempted to strike the officer, who was still mounted on his horse, Ozzy. Smith also allegedly kicked Ozzy in the shoulder, causing the officer to lose his balance and nearly fall off the horse.

Smith then allegedly attempted to escape, running about 10 feet from the officer before a bystander grabbed him. The bystander held Smith until the officer could recover and place Smith under restraints.

Smith was transported to the Lancaster City Bureau of Police Station, where he was held awaiting arraignment.