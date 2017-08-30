× Lower Paxton police searching for car theft suspect

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County — Lower Paxton police are searching for a man suspected of stealing his friend’s car.

Police say that on August 24, officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Lopax Road, where a victim said an acquaintance, Darnell Crawford, stole their vehicle several days earlier. A warrant for Crawford’s arrest was granted, charging him with theft of a motor vehicle.

Harrisburg police stopped the vehicle at 3 a.m. on August 29 and arrested the driver on several charges, but were unable to make contact with Crawford.

Anyone with information on Crawford are asked to contact Lower Paxton police at (717) 657-5656.