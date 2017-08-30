× Mild with a few showers, and possible thunderstorm Thursday

BRIEF WARM UP THURSDAY

A pleasant evening is expect with temperatures falling from the 70s into the 60s. Tonight is not as cool as last night with clouds hanging around for the overnight. Morning lows drop to the upper 50s and lower 60s. A potent front swings in during the afternoon. Ahead of it, readings are milder in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. A few showers, and a possible thunderstorm, may develop as the front is crossing the region. Much chillier air follows in its wake for Friday. Morning lows dive into the 50s. Clouds quickly blanket the sky ahead of remnants from Harvey. The gray skies keep temperatures in the 60s. Most of Friday night football games are dry but there could be areas south and southwest that see a few showers sneak in before the games end so be prepared. Shower activity increase heading into the start of the holiday weekend.

SOGGY START TO WEEKEND

On and off showers are possible for Saturday. Cloudy skies and very chilly temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Not the best start to the weekend. Showers should subside by early Sunday depending on the speed of the system. Skies slowly brighten, helping to dry out the area, for the second half of the weekend. The warm sun helps to boost tempatures back into the 70s.

LABOR DAY HOLIDAY

It is warmer for Labor Day as readings climb into the 80s. Dry weather expected for outdoor events. It is mostly dry and very warm on Tuesday with highs in the lower and middle 80s. A late day shower or thunderstorm is possible. A better chance for wet weather returns, with our next system, midweek. Temepratures fall back to the 70s.

