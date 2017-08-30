Milder on Wednesday with sunshine and clouds mixed

BRIEF WARMING: It’s much drier Wednesday, with more sunshine too. Some lingering clouds partially break apart, leading to some more sunshine. Temperatures are in the middle 50s to near 60 degrees to start. The afternoon remains partly sunny with quiet conditions. Temperatures recover a bit, with readings in the lower to middle 70s. The overnight period is quiet and partly cloudy. Expect readings in the middle 50s to lower 60s. Thursday should see a return to 80s for many, but the next system approaches fast. It increases afternoon clouds, and brings the chance for a few afternoon showers and/or thunderstorms. Readings reach the upper 70s to lower 80s.

LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Another area of cool, Canadian high pressure settles in for the end of the week. However, we watch for effects from the remnants of Harvey as they likely track this way. Expect plenty of sunshine to start for Friday. Afternoon clouds drift into the region during the afternoon. Readings are quite cool, with temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Showers could arrive as early as the overnight period Friday. Abundant clouds are in place for all of Saturday, with showers likely. Expect cool temperatures, with readings in the 60s to near 70. Sunday is partly sunny after a few early showers, and likely warmer too. Readings push the middle to upper 70s. Labor Day is dry with sunshine. It’s much warmer too, with temperatures rebounding into the lower to middle 80s.

NEXT WEEK : Back to work and back to school brings warming for Tuesday. Temperatures are well into the 80s under partly cloudy skies. We’re watching the chance for a late day shower or thunderstorm as the next system approaches, but the timing could hold off until Wednesday.

Have a great Wednesday!

Save