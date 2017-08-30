× MLB team makes giant impact on Hawaii boy

Hawaii (KITV) — Despite living with Cerebral Palsy, the 12-year old is an all star baseball player and a philanthropist.

One day, he wants to be the General Manager of his favorite team, the San Francisco Giants.

His inspiring story reached the team and they reached out.

The letter from the team read:

“Dear Shea, we recently saw a video about you and your baseball career and hear you have a serious passion. It takes determination and a strong sense of self to overcome Cerebral Palsy and you have shown that this will not slow you down. And a true giant is someone who works hard, has a huge heart and never gives up.”

Get the tissues – Shea got an entire box of cool Giants stuff.

A personalized jersey with his name on the back, a signed ball by his favorite player, Buster Posey.

Since Island News’ story aired, Shea’s family says he received a ton of support from folks.

He was even invited to be the keynote speaker at a graduation ceremony for at risk youth next month.