× New Holland man charged with animal cruelty after injuring cat

NEW HOLLAND — A 51-year-old New Holland man has been charged with cruelty to animals after allegedly injuring a cat on August 21, according to New Holland Police.

Jeffrey McKinney is accused of striking the cat, causing it to hit a refrigerator. The cat was brought to a local veterinary clinic, where it was diagnosed with a fractured spine. The cat had to be euthanized, police say.

McKinney was arrested on August 26, according to police.