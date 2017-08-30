× One arrested, two sought in Lancaster home invasion robbery

LANCASTER — One man was arrested, and police are searching for two other suspects in a home invasion robbery that happened last Friday on the 600 block of East Frederick Street.

According to police, the victim said three suspects forced their way into the residence. One of them, Gerry L. Hardy, allegedly struck the victim in the face and used a belt restrain him. He then used the belt to drag the victim around the house before allegedly taking the victim’s cell phone, police say.

Hardy was charged with burglary, robbery, simple assault and false imprisonment.

Police are still searching for the other two suspects.