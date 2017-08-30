× One dead, two injured after police respond to shooting in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — One person is dead and two others are injured after police responded to Mountville for a report of a shooting.

Police were called to the 300 block of East Main Street just before 1:30 p.m.

The release states that two men and two women were at the residence when the incident occurred.

Police say an estranged husband came into the home, shot a man inside in the leg and then turned the gun on himself.

The man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. A woman at the home was assaulted and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

A female relative of that woman was not injured.