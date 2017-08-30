× Penn State issues parking reminders for Saturday’s season opener vs. Akron

UNIVERSITY PARK — While Recreational vehicle parking for the 2017 Penn State football season sold out in June, fans without RV permits still have a way to tailgate before the game.

Penn State Athletics has partnered with Grange Park to provide alternative off-site RV parking, the university announced in a press release. Grange Park features 1,500 RV spaces and hook-ups, and a $10 round-trip shuttle to Beaver Stadium on game day weekends.

The RV features for Penn State football fans at Grange Park include:

1,500 RV spaces with water and electric hook-ups;

Shower houses;

Home game week: $60 per night (Thursday-Saturday nights); $30 per night (Sunday-Wednesday nights). $40 per week to keep RV at Grange Park in between home games. RVs must depart Grange Park by the day after the final home game.

Grange Park opening and closing times during home game weekend: Thursday, 6:00 p.m.-11:59 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 6:00 a.m.-11:59 p.m.

Grange Park will operate a shuttle service on Friday and Saturday of home football weekends. The round-trip cost to downtown State College (intersection of College & Allen Streets) on Friday is $5 cash per person and on Saturday to near Beaver Stadium is $10 cash per person.



Fans should check with Grange Park staff on specific shuttle operating hours. General operating hours on Friday will be first shuttle departing Grange at 5 p.m. and final shuttle leaving downtown at 11 p.m. On Saturday, the first shuttle will depart Grange for Beaver Stadium three hours prior to kick off, with shuttles returning to Grange at 35, 75 and 120 minutes after the game ends.

The Grange Park customer service booth will open 3 ½ hours before kickoff for all home games.

Grange Park is approximately 14 miles from Beaver Stadium.

Fans interested in parking their RV at Grange Park can reserve a spot by calling 814-364-9212.

Fans who have not already purchased an RV parking permit should not attempt to park in the official lots near Beaver Stadium, the university says. Those fans will be asked to turn around by police and traffic personnel, which will disrupt the flow of traffic heading to Beaver Stadium.

Advance Car Parking Available for $20; Fans Reminded of Security Screening at Stadium Gates

General car parking in the Beaver Stadium lots purchased in advance is $20 per car, while paying to park on game day when arriving at the general lots will cost $40. Fans are encouraged to purchase parking passes in advance to not only realize the savings, but to assist in smoother traffic and parking operations by displaying the pass as they approach roads to stadium parking. Fans can purchase up to three advance single game parking passes per account, per game.

Car parking can be purchased in advance by calling 1-800-NITTANY (weekdays, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.) or purchased at the Bryce Jordan Center ticket office (10 a.m.-6 p.m.).

The No. 6 Nittany Lions open the season Saturday, Sept. 2, hosting Akron in a noon kick.

The Beaver Stadium parking lots will open Saturday at 7 a.m. and the stadium ticket office, near Gate E, will open at 8 a.m.

Stadium gates will open Saturday at 10 a.m. Fans are encouraged to arrive early and Penn State has announced there are incentives for fans who arrive during the first 45 minutes after the stadium gates open.

Penn State will provide security screening for all guests at the entry gates using metal detection wands. With this security measure in place, all public gates, including the ADA and student gates, will open two hours prior to kick off to provide ample time for all fans to pass through security. Fans will be asked to remove items from their pockets upon entering the stadium. Umbrellas are not permitted in Beaver Stadium.

For more information on tickets, parking or other questions, fans should call 1-800-NITTANY, which also will be open this Saturday at 7 a.m. until one hour after the game ends. Fans can also send an email to Golions@psu.edu.

For parking maps, the bag policy and a complete list of items prohibited from entry into Beaver Stadium, fans should go to Penn State Football Game Day Central: GoPSUsports.com/gameday.