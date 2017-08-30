× Perry County father dies after saving his child from current while swimming

PERRY COUNTY, Pa.– A Penn Township father is dead after rescuing his eight-year-old child from a current while swimming earlier this month.

Robert Thorn, 54, lost his life after saving his child.

On August 20 around 1:00 p.m, Thorn and his 15-year-old and 8-year-old children were swimming when the younger of the two began to struggle with the current.

The 15-year-old and Thorn helped get the 8-year-old to safety, when Thorn himself caught in the current himself.

The 15-year-old child was able to manage to get Thorn to shore, where he began CPR.

The children ran home from the scene and called 911 before returning to the shore.

Duncannon Fire Company and EMS responded to the scene and attempted life saving measures, but Thorn was unable to be resuscitated.