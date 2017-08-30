× Police: Father, son found deceased in Lancaster County home

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A father and son were found deceased in a residence on the 600 block of Hempfield Hill Road, police say.

West Hempfield Township police responded to the home just after 1 p.m. for a check on well-being, the release states.

According to the release, one man had an apparent gunshot wound. An investigation into the other man’s death is ongoing.

Police say the two had apparently been dead for a period of time, possibly days.