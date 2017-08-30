× Police seeking information into suspect that robbed a Rutter’s store

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating a robbery at a Rutter’s store.

On August 30 at 3:30 a.m., police responded to the Rutter’s store located to the 8200 block of Derry Street for a report of a robbery.

The manager at the location told police that a young man entered the beer cooler and concealed a six-pack of beer in his book bag.

As two employees attempted to leave the store, the man forced his way past them and was last seen fleeing the area on foot.

The same suspect is also accused of using stolen credit cards at the Speedway on Paxton Street just before the incident at Rutter’s.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned black male in his early 20’s and standing about six feet tall. He was wearing a blue hoodie, jeans and orange underwear. The suspect was also carrying a gray book bag.

Anyone with information as to the suspect’s identity is asked to call the Swatara Township Police at 717-564-2550. You may also submit an anonymous tip at SwataraPolice.org.