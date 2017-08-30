× Poll: Do you research before you donate?

In the midst of Hurricane Harvey, a number of donation pages have appeared in order to give funds toward helping the relief effort.

Of course, with the rise of the internet and social media in the past 15 years, donation pages have become more and more commonplace.

However, with more donation sites and pages being posted, there is more chance of it being a scam.

In fact, there have been a number of cases of “fraud donation” cases, including after last year’s Orlando Pulse shooting and a Utah woman lying about her daughter having cancer and collecting money.

While those are just two examples, there are many more examples of “fraud donation” cases that may make those who wish to be charitable more weary of donating.

Our question is, do you research before you donate?