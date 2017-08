× Report: Steelers are signing Joe Haden to 3-year deal worth $27 million

PITTSBURGH — Joe Haden’s unemployment did not last long.

Just hours after being released by the Cleveland Browns, the star cornerback is reportedly signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Steelers are expected to sign former Browns CB Joe Haden to a three-year, $27 million deal, including $7M this year, sources told ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 30, 2017

Steelers CB Joe Haden had bigger offers from other teams that he turned down because he wanted Pittsburgh. Haden a Steeler. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 30, 2017

Several teams, including the Philadelphia Eagles, reportedly made inquiries about Haden after the Browns announced his release Wednesday morning.