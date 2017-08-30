× Rollie Massimino, who led Villanova to ’85 NCAA Championship, dies at 82

WEST PALM BEACH — Rollie Massimino, the former Villanova University basketball head coach who led the program to the 1985 NCAA Championship, has died.

In a statement Wednesday afternoon, Keiser University announced that Massimino, its current coach, passed away at the age of 82 at his home.

Massimino spent the past 12 years, of his 45-year coaching career, with Keiser, a member of The Sun Conference that has affiliation with the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA).

In the 2016-17 season with the Seahawks, Massimino became the 39th head coach to record 800 career wins, according to the statement.

His accolades are endless. In 2013, he was inducted into the National Collegiate Baseball Hall of Fame. Massimino was named National Coach of the Year by MacGregor Sporting Goods in 1985 and earned Big East Coach of the Year accolades in 1982, the statement reads.

Villanova mourns the loss of former Coach Rollie Massimino. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Massimino family https://t.co/Ob0n33ezoa pic.twitter.com/coKH6u3VrH — Villanova MBB (@NovaMBB) August 30, 2017

Massimino was also NAIA National Coach of the Year (2011) and Rawlings National Coach of the Year (2012).

He began his coaching career in 1956 after graduating from the University of Vermont, where he played varsity basketball for three years, his Keiser biography says.