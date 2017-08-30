Three deaths investigated in Lancaster Co., incidents unrelated

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNTVILLE, Pa. -- It was a busy day for police in part of Lancaster County after two separate incidents left a total of three people dead and two others injured.

It all started when police went to check on two people at a home in West Hempfield Township.

West Hempfield Township Police Chief Mark Pugliese said, "We have two individuals who were deceased there in a trailer. We don't believe there was any foul play there."

Police said it was a father and son, who may have been dead for days. Their bodies were decomposed. One man had a gunshot wound and the other man's death is under investigation.

Then, a shooting in East Main Street in Mountville.

Pugliese said, "They were both within like 15 minutes of each other."

Police said it was a domestic-related incident, and four people were home during the shooting.

Pugliese said, "An estranged husband came into the home, shot the male subject in the house, that subject was taken to the hospital, and then the shooter took his own life."

The wounded man was shot in the leg, and a woman at the home was assaulted and also taken to the hospital. Both are expected to be OK.

Officials said neither of the incidents were random. Autopsies will be performed later in the week.