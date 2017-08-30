Upper Allen Township police seek suspect in multiple car break-ins

HARRISBURG — Upper Allen Township police are seeking help in identifying a man suspected of breaking into several cars and later using a credit card removed from one of the vehicles.

During the early morning hours of August 15, the suspect allegedly entered several vehicles and removed items. He was seen on surveillance footage using a credit card taken from one of the cars immediately afterward. The suspect was operating a stolen 2016 BMW X5 that had been taken earlier that day in the area of Bartine Street and Boas Street. The BMW has been recovered, police say.

The suspect may have association to the Grantham, PA area and the Bartine/Boas Street area in Harrisburg, police say.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Upper Allen Police at 717-238-9676. An anonymous tip line is also available by calling or texting 717-850-UAPD (8273). Anonymous tips can also be submitted online by visiting: http://www.upperallenpolice.com.