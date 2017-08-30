× Wilkes-Barre man indicted on federal drug trafficking charges

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa.– A Wilkes-Barre man has been indicted by a federal grand jury on drug trafficking charges.

Larry Gilliam, 36, was indicted on August 29 for carfentanil and heroin traffcking as well as possessing firearms to further his drug trafficking.

According to U.S. Attorney Bruce Brandler, the indictment alleges that Gilliam sold heroin laced with carfentanil on July 19 and 21, 2017 while also possessing the drugs with intent to distribute on July 22.

Gilliam is also charged with unlawfully possessing an AK-47 pistol, a Springfield semi-automatic pistol and a Smith and Wesson semi-automatic pistol as a previously convicted felon.

The case was brought as a part of a district wide initiative to combat the nationwide epidemic regarding the use and distribution of heroin.