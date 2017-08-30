× York County man accused of forcing stepdaughter to have sex with him for 5 years

YORK — An arrest warrant has been issued for a York County man accused of forcing his stepdaughter to have sex with him for a six-year period, beginning when she was 12 years old, according to State Police.

James Ashton Albright, 56, is charged with rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, unlawful contact with a minor, sexual assault, statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors, and two counts of indecent assault.

The alleged crimes occurred in Warrington Township.

Police say the victim, now 18, arrived at the York Barracks and accused Albright of forcing her to have sex with him. It began when she was 12, and he allegedly forced her to touch his genitals and performed oral sex on her. Later he allegedly forced her to have sexual intercourse while she was home with him during the day. The victim told police that whenever she refused, he woudl become angry, threaten to commit suicide and be verbally abusive toward her.

The victim said Albright began providing her with marijuana in July of 2016. She said she stopped having sex with Albright in July 2017.

Police say the victim provided photographs of text messages between her and Albright from August of 2017 that were sexual in nature. The text messages corroborated the victim’s accusations, according to police.

Police say they have made multiple attempts to interview Albright, but have been unsuccessful.

A warrant for Albright’s arrest was issued on August 25.