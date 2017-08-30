× York man arrested after allegedly robbing Wells Fargo bank on Loucks Road

YORK — A “dope sick and desperate” York man was arrested Monday after robbing a Wells Fargo bank on the 1400 block of Loucks Road, according to West Manchester Township police.

Mark Eugene Sutherland, 36, of the 400 block of Linden Avenue, is accused of stealing more than $1,200 from the bank. He is charged with two counts of felony robbery, police say.

The robbery occurred shortly after 9 a.m. Witnesses told police that a suspect, later identified as Sutherland, entered the bank and handed a teller a nylon sack filled with loose pennies. He told her to fill the sack with money, and mentioned that he was dope sick and desperate, according to witnesses. The teller complied, filling the sack with money from her drawer. After getting the money, Sutherland allegedly fled up the bank’s driveway to a nearby Weis Markets, where he entered a maroon SUV and drove off.

Witnesses said the suspect was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and dark pants and stood approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall.

Other witnesses provided the vehicle’s registration tag number to police, and they were able to determine that the suspect vehicle was a 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe registered to Jennifer Jo Shell of the 400 block of Linden Avenue. Police later found the vehicle parked on a nearby street, and responded to Shell’s address.

When officers arrived at her home, Shell told police that Sutherland was the last person to use her car. She said he had stopped by the day before to get the keys. She gave police written consent to search the home for possible suspects related to a bank robbery.

When police entered the home, they found two subjects in the basement. Officers also observed three $10 bills lying in plain view on the basement floor, a number of other $10 bills lying on a table, and a gray hooded sweatshirt and a white nylon bag nearby. They also found Sutherland, who they say matched the description of the suspect provided by witnesses.

Sutherland was taken to police headquarters to be interviewed. Police say he admitted to committing the robbery, explaining that he needed money to pay off drug dealers and purchase heroin to avoid becoming dope sick. Sutherland allegedly told police that after committing the robbery, he called a drug dealer and purchased approximately 25-30 bags of heroin for about $500. Sutherland allegedly told police that when officers arrived at the residence, he stuffed the remaining money into a chair cushion he was sitting on. He also allegedly said he partially shaved his beard, hoping to alter his appearance.

Police searched the basement after obtaining a search warrant. They found and seized:

$582 in cash from a seat cushion on a recliner

$130 on a table near a washing machine

$31 on the floor, stairs and recliner area

A gray, hooded sweatshirt

A white, mesh bag