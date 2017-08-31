A bit warmer Thursday with a few afternoon showers possible

BRIEF WARMING, FEW STORMS: It’s a quiet and partly clear start to the day, but a potent cold front changes that this afternoon. Expect readings in the middle 50s to lower 60s to begin the day, with sunshine and clouds mixed. There’s a few hazy spots too for some. Thursday should see a return to 80s for many, but the next front approaches fast. It increases afternoon clouds, and brings the chance for a few afternoon showers, perhaps a thunderstorm. Readings reach the upper 70s to lower 80s. Cool air rushes in through the night, with readings falling into the lower to middle 50s. Skies remain partly clear.

LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Another cool burst of air settles in for the end of the week. However, we watch for effects from the remnants of Harvey as they likely track this way. Expect partly cloudy skies to start for Friday. However, as Harvey nears, clouds quickly thicken through the morning. Clouds are in place for the afternoon. Readings are quite cool, with temperatures in the middle to upper 60s due to the abundance of clouds cover. Showers could arrive as early as the overnight period Friday, perhaps the evening. Abundant clouds are in place for all of Saturday, with showers likely. Expect cool temperatures, with readings only in the 60s. Sunday is partly sunny after a few remnant morning showers, and likely warmer too. Readings push the middle to upper 70s. Labor Day is dry with sunshine. It’s much warmer too, with temperatures rebounding into the lower to middle 80s.

NEXT WEEK : Back to work and back to school brings warming for Tuesday. Temperatures are well into the 80s under partly cloudy skies. We’re watching the chance for a late day shower or thunderstorm as the next system approaches, but the front slows down and stalls into Wednesday. This means Wednesday is unsettled, with the chance for showers.

Have a great Thursday!