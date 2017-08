× Crash closes westbound lanes on Route 283 in Lancaster County

RAPHO TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — A crash on Route 283 has closed westbound lanes of traffic between Routes 230 and 772, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The accident occurred shortly before 11 a.m. near the Route 230 exit ramp.

A vehicle reportedly rolled over, ejecting a person, according to 911 dispatchers.

