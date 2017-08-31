× Crossing guard injured in fight near Lancaster elementary school

LANCASTER — A school crossing guard was taken to the hospital after being injured in an apparent fight Thursday morning near Hamilton Elementary School on the 1300 block of Wabank Road, according to Lancaster police and a report on LancasterOnline.

The injuries were not believed to be serious, and no students were involved, police say.

The investigation into the cause of the fight is continuing, police say. Anyone who witnessed the assault is asked to contact Lancaster police at (717) 664-1180, Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913, or by submitting an anonymous tip by texting LANCS and a message to 847411.

In a letter to be sent home with students to their parents today, the School District of Lancaster said:

“An incident involving our crossing guard occurred in front of our school around 8:40 a.m. this morning. While

the situation was unrelated to students, it is a clear reminder that our crossing guard is hired to keep our students

and families safe during drop-off and dismissal time. Please obey her directions to ensure the safety of our

Hamilton community. Should your students have questions or concerns about the incident this morning, we

have staff available to meet with them during the school day. Thank you for your attention to this matter.”