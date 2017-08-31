× Former Shippensburg University Football star signs with the Philadelphia Eagles, again

Last year, on the same exact date, former Shippensburg University Football star, Jake Metz, signed with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Fast forward to 2017, and its déjà vu all over again: Metz was claimed off waivers by the Eagles, giving him an opportunity to play in the team’s final preseason game on Thursday night.

The move itself seems to provide depth for the team’s final tuneup before the regular season, as many of the Eagles’ starters will not play.

With the defensive line being a strength of Philadelphia’s roster, it is doubtful that Metz will factor into the team’s plans past Thursday.

Metz, who is 6’6″ and 265 lbs., won the Arena League Championship with the Philadelphia Soul in 2016 before playing in the Chinese Arena Football League and making his way to Buffalo, where he spent most of the preseason with the Bills.

However, after playing in all three of the Buffalo Bills’ preseason games and racking up three tackles, it gives Metz a chance to build more film for other NFL teams to view and evaluate.