Halifax man accused of sexually assaulting 10-year-old girl

HALIFAX, Dauphin County — A 60-year-old Jackson Township man was charged with sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl after the victim called 911 to report the abuse, according to an arrest affidavit.

Kenneth Strine, of Halifax, is charged with indecent assault, corruption of minors and unlawful contact with a minor. The charges were filed on August 23.

The incident happened on January 13.

Police say the victim placed a 911 call at 6:39 p.m., stating that Strine had inappropriately touched her and asked if the victim “wanted to do it.”

The victim began to cry, and requested the police come to the residence. She then disconnected the call, saying someone was coming.

When troopers arrived at the home, they allegedly found Strine in a state of intoxication. Strine told police he had consumed three glasses of wine, and denied touching the victim. A family member in the home told police that Strine had consumed several beers before switching to wine, and said he had been in the bedroom with the victim, arrest documents say.

The family member said the victim had previously mentioned that something had happened with Strine, but Strine said the victim was lying.

The victim told police she and her younger sister were sleeping at the home, and that she and Strine were in the same bed. The victim said Strine began massaging her legs, back and stomach, and asked if she “wanted to do it.”

The victim said a similar incident had happened over Christmas break in December of 2016.

Strine initially told police there was no physical contact between himself and the victim, arrest documents say. He later said he had previously rubbed the victim’s back and stomach, but not on the night in question. He then stated he “had to touch, but didn’t touch her wrongly,” in reference to the victim, according to arrest documents.

When asked by police why the victim would lie about any accusations against him, Strine allegedly said “I don’t know, I guess I’m guilty.”

Strine is out of prison after posting $25,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is set for September 18.