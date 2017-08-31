× Harrisburg man to serve up to six years in state prison after pleading guilty to drug delivery resulting in death charge

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Harrisburg man has been sentenced to serve up to six years in state prison after pleading guilty to a drug delivery resulting in death charge.

Matthew Romain, 19, will serve three to six years in prison after his plea.

On March 18, Romain sold heroin to Steven Perkins, of the 2500 block of Derry Street.

The next day, police found Perkins’ body in his apartment.

Perkins’ autopsy concluded that he died as a result of ingesting heroin and fentanyl, which reportedly makes heroin 80 to 200 times more potent than morphine.

An investigation revealed text messages that showed that Romain frequently supplied Heroin to Perkins.

Now, Romain will spend time in prison.