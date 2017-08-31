Labor Day Auction benefits Hospice & Community Care patients

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.-- The second Labor Day Auction that will benefit Hospice & Community Care patients and families is being held on September 2 & 4.

It will be held at Solanco Fairgrounds and feature a number of specialty auction items, such as quilts, sports memorabilia, furniture and all Amish homemade food.

Steve Knaub, President & CEO, Hospice & Community Care is stopping by the set of FOX43 Morning News to offer more information on the event.

To find out more, you can visit their website here.